Services set to honor life of fallen Clinton firefighter

CLINTON, Iowa — Funeral services have been set for the Clinton Fire Department firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

One week after Lieutenant Eric M. Hosette lost his life battling a fire at the Clinton ADM plant, he was set to be put to rest in his hometown of Charlotte, Iowa.

A public visitation was set for Friday, January 11 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. A service for the community to honor his life was set for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to be held at the Riverview Park Bandshell in Clinton. A private burial at the Rossiter Cemetery in rural Charlotte will follow.

“Serving as pallbearers will be his fellow brothers of the Clinton Fire Department,” read the obituary, listed on Snell-Zornig Funeral Home’s website. “Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Charlotte Fire Department.”

Lt. Hosette was a 12-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

