× Clinton planning to welcome fallen firefighter home

CLINTON, Iowa — A procession was planned Sunday afternoon, January 6 in memory of the firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

Officials said 33-year-old Eric Hosette was killed while fighting a fire at ADM on Saturday, January 5.

The next day, the chief of the Clinton Fire Department asked for people in the community to join in the processional.

“We would very much appreciate any public who would like to welcome our fallen firefighter home,” read a post on Facebook from the chief.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.