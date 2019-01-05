Clinton firefighter killed in the line of duty

CLINTON, Iowa — One firefighter was killed and another was injured while fighting a fire at ADM, according to Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.

Several area fire departments were sharing similar messages on Facebook, asking for the community to keep the Clinton Fire Department and their families in their thoughts and prayers “as they have lost one of their own” in the line of duty.

Those posts indicated the fire started Saturday morning, January 5.

