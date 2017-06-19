× We Need YOUR Questions for Whitey’s Ice Cream!

Moline – Who doesn’t like ice cream for breakfast?

Whitey’s Ice Cream is a staple in our area and this week on Good Morning Quad Cities, we’re going to give you a sneak peek inside the factory and find out what’s new and exciting there as Summer 2017 gets underway.

On Thursday, June 22nd, we are interviewing Whitey’s Co-Owner, Jon Tunberg at the Whitey’s Headquarters on 41st Street in Moline, starting at 5am.



This “Breakfast With…” comes after we learned about the National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg ahead of the city’s 40th Annual Railroad Days. Earlier in the month, we also had “Breakfast With…” Living Lands and Waters on a huge project taking place at the foot of the I-80 Bridge on the Illinois side and a conversation with one of the top officials at the Rock Island Arsenal. We have also recently learned more about the progress being made on the the new I-74 Bridge.

If you have a question for or about Whitey’s, fill out the form below:

