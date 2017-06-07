Arsenal Leaders: A Pass Will Get You onto the Island for a Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- Colonel and Garrison Commander Ken Tauke says it is very easy for people to get onto and off of the island.

Colonel Tauke was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' 'Breakfast With' segment Thursday, June 1. The colonel says the visitor's center is open Monday through Saturday, It allows people to come onto the island, show their driver's license and then receive a one year pass to get on.

"They come in and say, 'I want to use the clubhouse or go to some special event on the island,' They can receive a one year pass for it," Colonel Tauke said Thursday. "About one year ago, it wasn't happening that way. Today, we've made changes in procedure that allow that to happen."

An Iowa or Illinois driver's license will now work. Illinois used to not meet federal security requirements with its screening process, but that is no longer the case.

