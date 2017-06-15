Big Event in QCA About to Hit Major Milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois - It's the major employer in Galesburg and that's why it's celebrated each and every year.

From June 22nd through June 25th, the 40th Annual Galesburg Railroad Days will take over the downtown area.The family-friendly event includes tours of the rail yard, an Abraham Lincoln Impersonator, carnival rides, a toy show, and much more - including some programs by the National Railroad Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, June 15th, Dennis Clark - the Chairman of Galesburg Railroad Days was our Guest on our weekly "Breakfast With..." segment on Good Morning Quad Cities. Click the video above to hear more about why you should put this event on your summer calendar every year.

For more information about Galesburg Railroad Days, click here.

This week's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by the Grandview Restaurant. As Dennis says, "If you can’t get a good look at Galesburg, start with the Grandview." To learn more about what makes it so special, click here.