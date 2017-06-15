National Railroad Hall of Fame Has Big Plans for Galesburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois - Its purpose is to tell the story of the railroad industry and Galesburg is the perfect spot to do just that.

The National Railroad Hall of Fame has made Galesburg its home and wants to expand. The non-profit organization seeks to "inspire and educate people about the important role that railroads have played and continue to play in our lives every day," said Lily Blouin, Staff Member.

Lily was our Guest on our weekly "Breakfast With..." segment on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, June 15th at the Grandview Restaurant in Galesburg. She says the National Railroad Hall of Fame is in the middle of a major capital campaign to build a visitor attraction in the downtown area, where people can come and learn more about the stories of its inductees and also interact with the railroads that are in Galesburg. To learn more about the project, click here.

The National Railroad Hall of Fame will have several programs during the 40th Annual Galesburg Railroad Days June 22nd-25th, 2017. To learn more about those, click here.