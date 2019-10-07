× Davenport voters to narrow down mayoral candidate pool Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents will hit the polls Tuesday, October 8 to whittle down the options for a new mayor.

Tuesday, October 8 is the City Primary Election Day. Six candidates have been campaigning to be chosen as Davenport’s next mayor, after Mayor Frank Klipsch steps down. Klipsch announced in late 2018 that he would not seek re-election.

The candidates are Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth VanCamp and Dean Weber. Click here to meet these candidates, hear their ideas and see what their plans are for Davenport. Of this group, two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Sample ballots are available here.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Are you registered to vote? Check here ✅

Click here to find your polling place