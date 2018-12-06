× Davenport Mayor Klipsch will not seek re-election in 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mayor Frank Klipsch announced that he would not seek re-election in 2019 at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 5, 2018.

At the meeting, Klipsch said he would finish out his term before stepping down. He said family was the biggest reason for his announcement.

“I had a wonderful time during Thanksgiving with my wife, four children, their

spouses and our 10 grandkids,” Klipsch said. “This time together also

made me even more aware of how rapidly my grandchildren are growing up and

how much I want to be able to spend more time with all of them before this

special time slips by.”

Klipsch said he made this announcement now so people looking to run in 2019 would have “ample time” to prepare for the race.

The major first took office back in January, 2016. He’s recently been the driving force behind two youth action summit meetings to address juvenile crime in Davenport.

See the mayor’s full speech below.