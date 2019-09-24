× Are you registered to vote? Check here ✅

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 24.

Are you registered to vote?

Click here to find out if you’re already registered.

Not registered?

Illinois residents, click here. You’ll need to provide information from your driver’s license or state ID, the last four digits of your social security number, your birth date and address.

By clicking the link you can also change your registration address or name.

Iowa residents, click here. You will need to provide information from your driver’s license or state ID, the last five digits of your social security number, your birth date, and address.

By clicking the link you can also change your registration address, name or party affiliation.

If you live in another state, click here to find your registration platform.