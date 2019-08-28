× Illinois troopers plan extra patrols, checkpoints for Labor Day weekend enforcement

Troopers in Illinois will be conducting checkpoints and will have extra enforcement out on the roads for Labor Day weekend.

Related: Labor Day weekend roadside safety checks coming to McDonough County

According to a statement from the Illinois State Police indicated that troopers will be focused on catching drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, distracted or not wearing their seatbelts.

“There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend,” read the statement. It’s part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which started on August 14 and lasts through September 2.

Troopers are expected to pay extra attention to drivers who don’t follow “Scott’s Law,” which requires drivers to move over for any emergency vehicles on the road. Violators of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over Law,” can face at least a $250 fine for their first offense. The maximum fine would be $10,000 after multiple violations.