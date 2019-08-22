× Labor Day weekend roadside safety checks coming to McDonough County

MACOMB, Illinois- The Illinois State Police say they will be conducting roadside safety checks on the Labor Day weekend.

District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks in McDonough County on the Labor Day weekend holiday.

The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Police say they will be focusing on: