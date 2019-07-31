Illinois stiffens penalties for violators of Scott’s Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Illinois -- Violators of Scott's Law in Illinois will now face tougher penalties.

Scott's Law requires drivers to move over for any emergency vehicles on the road. The law was named in honor of Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a crash.

The legislation that Governor J.B. Pritzker signed on Tuesday, July 30, increases penalties for violators. Initially, a fine for Scott's Law would be at least 100. The new legislation increases the fine for a first violation to be at least $250 and at least $750 for any further violations. The maximum fine someone would be could be up to $10,000.

Click here to read the full bill.

Maintenance workers are also protected under the new legislation.