× Court records for Luke Andrews case to be sealed in juvenile court

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Court records will be sealed for a 13-year-old who was convicted of assault with intent to commit serious injury at North Scott Jr. High School.

After being tried in adult court, Luke Andrews’ case has been moved back to the juvenile court system. According to the clerk of courts, at a hearing on Thursday, July 18, a judge granted a request from the teen’s lawyers to seal the juvenile court records.

Andrews was 12 years old when he was accused of trying to fire a gun inside his school back in August of 2018. During testimony in July of 2019, a teacher and a former student teacher said Andrews held them at gunpoint inside a classroom. The student teacher said Andrews pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t go off because the safety was on.

After two days of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of assault with intent to commit serious injury, which is a lesser offense than the attempted murder charge he was initially facing. Andrews was also found guilty of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds.

A Deeper Dive: Defense argues teen was seeking attention when he brought a loaded gun to North Scott Jr. High School