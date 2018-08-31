× Student brings gun to North Scott Junior High

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — North Scott Junior High School is on lock down after a student brought a gun to school.

Joe Stutting, the school superintendent, wrote in a statement that the school went on lock down Friday morning, August 31.

“Everyone is safe and we ask you please not come to school or call as we process the situation with students and staff.”

Stutting said in the statement the student is in custody and the gun has been secured. There is no further information on what kind it was or if it was brought intentionally.

“Administration, law enforcement, and counselors will be visiting every junior high classroom to ensure our students feel safe,” Stutting said.

The school day will continue after the lock down has been lifted.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information is available.