What we know about the teen who police say nearly opened fire inside North Scott Jr. High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Luke Andrews, 13, of Davenport, Iowa, is accused of trying to open fire inside of a classroom at North Scott Junior High School on August 31, 2018.

His trial is set to begin in July of 2019. Judge Marlita Greve said prospective jurors were still being selected on Tuesday, July 9.

Attorneys are expected to question a pool of prospective jurors before narrowing a group of 33 prospective jurors down to a group of 12 jurors and three alternates.

Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an incident where police reports say Andrews walked into a classroom at North Scott Junior High School and Pointed a .22 Caliber gun in the face of a teacher a pulled the trigger.

The gun didn’t go off because Andrews forgot to take the safety off, according to arrest affidavits.

The gun was then wrestled away from Andrews by the teacher and the gun was secured by officers at the scene.

Police say they found the gun to be fully loaded with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.

Andrews was 12 years old at the time of the incident. He is now 13 years old, but he is being tried as a “youthful offender” in the adult court.

Andrews has pleaded “not guilty” to his charges.

