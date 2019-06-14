NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Enjoy the FRUITS of Your Labor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's better than benefiting from all the hard work (and determination) you put into your garden?

On Friday, June 14th, we took NAILED IT OR FAILED IT on the road to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. Store Manager and "Garden Girl" Kate Terrell showed us how to grow strawberries and gave us her expert advice when it comes to making this sweet fruit even sweeter. Click the video above to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT!

Since we're growing strawberries, we thought we'd incorporate them into our Cocktail of the Week. This week, we're making Strawberry Pretzel Whiptinis. You'll need non-alcohol strawberry daiquiri mix, vodka, pudding mix, milk, strawberry ice cream sauce, pretzels, whipped cream, and of course - strawberries! Click the video below to see how we put all those ingredients together:

