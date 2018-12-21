NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How To Make Terrarium Ornaments (With the Help of Wallace’s Garden Center!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can make ornaments come alive with this craft that's as unique as it is beautiful.

We took Nailed It Or Failed It to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf on Friday, December 21st. Store Manager, Kate Terrell, showed us how to make terrariums INSIDE ornaments! She had all the supplies for us. All I had to do was provide the ornaments, which I easily found at a craft store (and BONUS - they were on sale!). Click here to see the other tools you need and click the video above to see how we put them together!

Since we were ON LOCATION for Nailed It Or Failed It, we traveled safely (and legally) with our Cocktail of the Week by showing off Great River Brewery's collaboration beer with Schnucks in Bettendorf. Take a look: