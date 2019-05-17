NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wallace’s Helps Us Grow Herb Gardens for Fresh Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The benefits of gardening your own herbs can pay off when the clock hits 5:00pm.

On Friday, May 17th, we took NAILED IT OR FAILED IT on the road to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. Store Manager and "Garden Girl" Kate Terrell showed us how to plant an herb garden that can freshen up your recipes, cocktails, or just the smell of your outdoor living space. Click the video clip above to hear her expert advice for growing herbs and the special tools you can use to grow your green thumb.

Since we're learning how to grow herbs, we thought we'd incorporate one of those herbs into our Cocktail of the Week. This week, we're making a Watermelon Mint Spritzer. All you need is some watermelon, Prosecco, and - of course - mint from your garden! Here's how we made it:

