Hurts Donut Company raising money for Clinton Firefighters

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Hurts Donut Company in Bettendorf is holding a fundraiser on January 10, to raise money for the families of two firefighters who battled the fire at the ADM plant in Clinton last Saturday.

Lieutenant Eric Hosette died fighting that fire and firefighter Adam Cain was rushed to the hospital, where he would spend several days in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., Hurts Donut’s Bettendorf location will begin selling specially decorated donuts that resemble the Clinton Fire Department’s logo with a black line through it.

The cost will be $3 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the two families of the victims.

In a Facebook post, company leaders said the fundraiser is a way for Hurts Donut Company to give back to the men and woman who sacrifice their lives everyday.

The fundraiser will end at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday January 10.

Locations in Des Moines and Coralville, Iowa will also accept monetary donations, but will not sell the specially decorated donuts.