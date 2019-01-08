OSHA investigating explosions at ADM plants in Iowa and Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has confirmed that it has launched two separate investigations into explosions at ADM corn processing plants in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend.

One firefighter was killed and one other was injured Saturday in a fire and explosion at the ADM facility in Clinton, Iowa.

Hours earlier, an explosion occurred at another ADM corn plant in Decatur, Illinois. No one was hurt.

The explosion at the Illinois plant comes just two months after another fire and explosion in the grain elevator that serves the company's corn and soybean plants at the Decatur complex.

The OSHA area director in Peoria, Illinois, Barry Salerno, confirmed to News Eight that an inspection of the facility has been initiated.

Iowa Labor commissioner Michael Mauro said an OSHA investigation has begun at the Clinton plant as well. He said he would be contacting federal officials about cooperation with the Illinois area office.

In May of last year, a worker at the ADM plant in Clinton was severely injured when part of a boom truck came into contact with a high voltage power line there. The last fatal accident at the facility occurred in July of 2016, when a man was killed at the company's railroad switch yard.