× Two Moline captains off paid leave, returning to work amid police chief’s OWI investigation

MOLINE, Illinois — Two captains with the Moline Police Department were expected to come back to work after being placed on paid leave.

Captain Trevor Fisk and Captain Brian Johnson were coming back to work Thursday, September 20, just under two weeks after Police Chief John Hitchcock was cited for an OWI on Highway 61. The two captains were in the truck with Chief Hitchcock when he was pulled over, according to a statement from City Administrator Doug Maxeiner. Neither captain was charged in the incident.

In a previous statement from Maxeiner, he said placing them on leave “was done out of an abundance of caution to make sure there were no improprieties during or after the traffic stop.”

Related: Dashcam video shows traffic stop that led to Moline police chief’s OWI citation

In a statement on Wednesday, September 19, Maxeiner said it’s still possible that the two captains will face disciplinary action.

“If disciplinary action is determined to be warranted, it is anticipated that such discipline will be issued by October 1,” he said.

Chief Hitchcock has been placed on paid administrative leave. Lt. Dave Gass will continue serving as Acting Chief as the investigation continues.