Dashcam video shows traffic stop that led to Moline police chief’s OWI citation

The Iowa State Patrol has released the dashcam video from when Moline's police chief was cited for speeding and operating while intoxicated.
The video shows that it was shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, September 7 when Chief John Hitchcock was pulled over.
Court documents show that Hitchcock was pulled over on Highway 61.
Hitchcock was initially clocked speeding in a black Chevy Silverado, traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. The speed was later dropped to 75 mph.
According o the affidavit, Hitchcock failed a series of sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol level was tested with a breathalyzer and registered as .185%. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department for further testing and his blood-alcohol level registered as .201%.
Hitchcock was cited with operating while intoxicated and speeding. His license was taken away and was set to remain revoked for 180 days.
A lawyer appeared in court the following Monday morning, on Hitchcock's behalf for a first appearance. An arraignment was set for Thursday, October 11 at 8:30 a.m.