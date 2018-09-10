Moline police chief cited for OWI after BAC was more than 2x legal limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK VIEW, Iowa -- Moline's chief of police registered a blood alcohol level of more than 2.5 times over the legal limit the evening he was cited with an OWI.

Court documents show that Chief John Hitchcock was pulled over just before 6 p.m., Friday, September 7, near Park View, Iowa on Highway 61. Hitchcock was clocked speeding in a black Chevy Silverado, traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

In the affidavit, an Iowa State Patrol trooper said he "could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car" and described Hitchcock as having bloodshot and watery eyes as well as slurred speech.

"I asked Mr. Hitchcock if he had anything to drink tonight and he advised he had a few," read the affidavit.

The trooper said Hitchcock failed a series of sobriety tests, according to the affidavit. His blood-alcohol level was tested with a breathalyzer and registered as .185%. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department for further testing and his blood-alcohol level registered as .201%.

Click here to read the full court document from Scott County court.

Hitchcock was cited with operating while intoxicated and speeding. His licensed was taken away and was set to remain revoked for 180 days.

A lawyer appeared in court Monday morning, on behalf of Chief Hitchcock for a first appearance. An arraignment was set for Thursday, October 11 at 8:30 a.m.