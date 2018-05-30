Dixon High School resource officer Dallas will be honored by Gov. Rauner today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will Dixon High School honor school resource officer Mark Dallas at the State Capitol today.

After he is honored, Officer Dallas is also expected to urge lawmakers to add more resource officers in schools to prevent or stop shootings.

Dallas, whose own son was in the Dixon High School gym at the time of the shooting on May 16th, quickly confronted the shooter and prevented numerous deaths.

You can watch live on WQAD's Facebook page here, beginning at 12:15 p.m.