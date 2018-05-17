× School Resource Officer Mark Dallas issues statement following school shooting incident

DIXON, Illinois – Lawyers representing the school resource officer, Mark Dallas – who is hailed a hero after shooting Dixon High School shooter Matt Milby before taking him into custody, have released a statement to the media.

Read the full statement below:

“Attorney James Mertes of the Sterling, Illinois Law Firm of Mertes * Mertes P.C., represents Dixon High School Resource Officer, in relation to the May 16, 2018

school shooting incident at Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois.

The terrible incident occurred as students assembled to rehearse for their high school graduation. Somewhere, in the midst of the chaos, a lesson might be heard: our world truly can

be changed when we refuse to hide from adversity but instead run toward it.

Officer Mark Dallas ran into a hail of bullets. He did so to save the lives of the students and staff he was sworn to protect.

Mark’s own son was among those assembled in the gymnasium for graduation rehearsal yesterday morning. He understands, first hand, the grave fears of parents who sent their children to school yesterday, believing them to be safe. With his actions, he has safely returned those students to their anxious parents.

Mark is humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support for his actions at Dixon High School. He genuinely appreciates those who have referred to him as a hero. But Mark prefers different labels. His greatest pride stems from the titles, “Police Officer,” “Husband,” and, most of all, “Dad.”

Mark’s obligation to serve the law did not stop at the end of his watch yesterday. He must now follow the proper procedures that necessarily arise after this incident. Mark will therefore make no further public statements until that process is completed.”