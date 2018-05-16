× Subject armed with gun shot by officer at Dixon High School

DIXON, Illinois — A subject brought a gun to Dixon High School and was shot by a school resource officer this morning, according to a media release sent by City Manager Danny Langloss. The release did not say whether or not the male subject was a student at the school, but a report in Sauk Valley Media’s Facebook page indicated he was.

The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. when a confrontation between the subject and a school resource officer resulted in an exchange of gunfire. According to the release, the officer returned fire after he was shot at, injuring the subject. The student’s industry are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The subject was taken into custody and is receiving medical treatment.

No students or staff were injured in the incident. The Dixon High School and all Dixon Public Schools are on lockdown. Dixon Police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff. Multiple police agencies are on scene.

The incident has also forced the closure of Peoria Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.