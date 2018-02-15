× What Questions Do YOU Have for the Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District?

ROCK ISLAND – On Thursday, March 1st, Good Morning Quad Cities is having “Breakfast With…” Dr. Mike Oberhaus, Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District.

If you have any questions/comments for Dr. Oberhaus, fill out the form below:

This Breakfast With… comes after sitting down with the Superintendent of the Davenport Community School District, a tour of the new National Weather Service building in Davenport, our conversation with the Interim CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Moline’s Planning and Development Director, Ray Forsythe.

