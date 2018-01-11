× Quad Cities Chamber loses $980,000 in 2015

MOLINE- The Quad Cities Chamber is looking to bounce back after a rough financial year in 2015-2016.

According to the group’s 990 from available online, the group lost more than $979,000 from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016. The form states the organization made $3,543,953 in revenue that year but had $4,523,765 in expenses.

Since that time, former CEO Tara Barney, who made more than $292,000 that year along with $27,000 in ‘other compensation,’ has resigned. Kristin Glass is now holding the interim position and has held it since July of 2016.

Thursday, January 11. We’re having Breakfast With Glass. We’ll ask her about the Chamber’s current financial situation, what happened that year, and how the search process is going for a new CEO.

