There’s a lot happening in Moline in 2018

2018 is going to be a BIG year for Moline.

On Thursday, December 14th, WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities had “Breakfast With…” Ray Forsythe, Moline’s Planning and Development Director at the Q, which is about to open to the public along with the Element Hotel, an energy-efficient transformation of the old Sears warehouse on the corner of 4th Avenue and 12th Street in downtown Moline.

According to Forsythe, a ribbon cutting for The Q is set for mid-January 2018 and the Element will host its first guests on January 23rd, 2018. However, that's just the beginning of a busy year - and a new chapter - for Moline.

In just the downtown area alone, there are between $75 million to $100 million of investments. This includes a new headquarters for IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, new places to live, and another hotel. There are also projects and plans in the works across the entire city, including the effort to bring Portillo's to the Quad Cities:

Today's "Breakfast With..." was provided by Dead Poet's Espresso in downtown Moline. Owner Tom Lahl said it's exciting to be a staple part of what's going on and changing in the coming years:

