We Need YOUR QUESTIONS for the National Weather Service

DAVENPORT - There are only 122 National Weather Service Forecast Offices in the entire United States and the Quad Cities is home to one of them.

On Thursday, January 18th, Good Morning Quad Cities is having "Breakfast With..." Donna Dubberke, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, located in Davenport.

Donna is going to give Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen a tour of the brand new National Weather Service Office in Davenport and discuss the improvements that are going to help keep all of us safer in what could be a more active severe weather season. Eric is also going to learn more about the National Weather Service's next project in Davenport and ask why the NWS and the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) are in jeopardy of cuts.

The National Weather Service Forecast Offices issue weather forecasts for the public, in addition to marine, aviation, fire, and hydrology forecasts. Meteorologists like Donna also issue severe weather warnings, gather weather observations, and collect climate data.

Breakfast for this "Breakfast With..." is going to be provided by The Eastern Iowa Baking Company in Eldridge, Iowa!

