We Need YOUR Questions For Santa!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's a very busy man right now, but we were able to book him for one day - and one day only.

On Thursday, December 21st, Good Morning Quad Cities is having "Breakfast With..." Santa Claus ahead of Christmas on Monday, December 25th.

Santa is going to join us live during Good Morning Quad Cities to answer questions from kids and enjoy some milk and cookies, courtesy of Java Lab Grind and Dine Cafe in Moline.

If you have any questions/comments for Santa, fill out the form below:

This "Breakfast With..." comes after a sneak peek of The Q in downtown Moline, a preview of Genesis Health System's History Wall, a closer look at the Toys for Tots Program, and a special Thanksgiving breakfast with Mr. Thanksgiving.

To see all our "Breakfast With..." conversations, click here.