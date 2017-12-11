Genesis’ future in the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Leaders at Genesis Health System are working to grow across the area.

We had Breakfast With...President and CEO Doug Cropper Thursday, December 7 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Genesis has six hospital campuses across the Quad City area, two in Davenport, one in Silvis, one in Aledo, one in DeWitt, and one in Maquoketa. Cropper says the hospital will continue to work with other organizations in the future.

"We'll see if other organizations are interested in joining us that are still independent," Cropper said Thursday. "I'm not going to speculate who those might be, but in addition to that, health care is becoming much more outpatient, much less focused on hospitals."

Cropper says Genesis will continue to build out its new health plex in West Davenport by the Walmart. He says you'll see more buildings like that soon as opposed to hospitals.

