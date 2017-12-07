Genesis Health System: The roots back to 1869

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Genesis Health System is unveiling its new history wall Thursday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m.

We had Breakfast With...President and CEO Doug Cropper Thursday morning on Good Morning Quad Cities. Hospital leaders unveiled part of the wall during the show Thursday. The roots of Genesis go back to 1869, when Mercy Hospital opened. Genesis West now sits on the campus of the old Mercy Hospital.

"148 years ago today, December 7, 1869, the sisters of St. Mercy came to the Quad Cities region to actually start a school," Cropper said Thursday morning. "They saw the need for a hospital. The first patient was taken care of today, so the hospital was founded and started 148 years ago today."

St. Luke's Hospital, where the current Genesis East sits, was formed in 1919, and the two hospitals worked separately in the city until 1994, when the two joined to form Genesis. Thursday's unveiling will take place at the new tower inside of Genesis East.

