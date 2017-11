Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Construction on a new Genesis HealthPlex is underway in Davenport.

The $13,000,000 project joins Moline and Bettendorf locations to be the third location in the Quad Cities.

The new HealthPlex, located on Kimberly Road, will offer a variety of services like convenient care and physical therapy.

Genesis hopes to have the project finished by August 2018.