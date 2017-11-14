Former NFL Player: how players can avoid head injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Head injuries are becoming a big concern for parents of young football players,

We had Breakfast With Julian Vandervelde Thursday, November 9 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

A recent study by the American Medical Association showed 99 percent of former NFL players tested positive for the brain disease known as CTE.

The former Philadelphia Eagle and Iowa Hawkeye says coaches need to teach the right techniques during the younger levels of football. He says that way players, don't try to tackle the wrong way as they get older.

"If you start the right way, I believe you have a lower chance when you get older of developing those brain injuries," Vandervelde said Thursday.

Vandervelde now works at Moxie Solar, a solar power company in Davenport. Vandervelde is also an assistant football coach at Davenport Central.

The former offensive lineman also discussed the National Anthem controversy Thursday.

