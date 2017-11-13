Former NFL player discusses life after football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Life after the National Football League can be tough for many players, but for one local athlete, the transition has been relatively easy,

We had Breakfast With...Julian Vandervelde Thursday, November 9 on Good Morning Quad Cities. The former Philadelphia Eagle and Iowa Hawkeye now coaches football at Davenport Central, where he went to high school.

Vandervelde called the challenges students face during high school 'noise,' and he says football gives athletes a chance to tune those things out.

"When you get to football, that's two hours that you can just lock in on one thing, and you have one goal with your team, surrounded by your brothers," Vandervelde said Thursday, "It's a great environment to get a lot of these kids into."

Vandervelde now works at Moxie Solar, a solar power company in Davenport. The former offensive lineman also discussed the National Anthem controversy Thursday.

