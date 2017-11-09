Former local NFL player reacts to National Anthem controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- The National Football League (NFL) will not mandate its players to stand during the National Anthem.

We had Breakfast With former NFL player, Iowa Hawkeye, and Davenport Central alum Julian Vandervelde Thursday, November 9 at the Village Inn on Harrison Street.

Vandervelde says the NFL has much bigger problems right now than just the National Anthem. He says the domestic abuse and the pace of the game could be hurting television ratings too, but he also says people don't touch on the positive things players are doing enough in their communities.

"When I was in Philadelphia, I remember building parks at inner city schools, painting murals, doing inner city school reading programs," Vandervelde said Thursday. "The emphasis is always on the people that are doing the wrong things, but there are so many other people in the NFL."

Vandervelde has been out of the NFL since 2015. He now works at Moxie Solar in Davenport and coaches football at Davenport Central.

