State Senator supports rise in Iowa college tuition

DAVENPORT- Iowa lawmakers have cut more than $30 million to the University of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Northern Iowa.

Due to the cut, leaders at Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Northern Iowa are rising tuition. We had Breakfast With Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam Thursday, August 10. He says he supports the universities increasing tuition because he claims the cut was made in the '11th hour' of negotiations.

"That's tough on our universities and our community colleges," Lykam said Thursday. "We're going to be short 127,000 workers by 2025, and our employers are saying, 'We don't have enough skilled workers.'"

Leaders at the University of Northern Iowa have proposed a tuition increase as well to offset the cuts in state funding.

