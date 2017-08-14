× We Need YOUR Questions About This Saturday’s Floatzilla

It’s called the “biggest paddle festival” on the Mississippi River and it takes place this Saturday at Sunset Park in Rock Island.

This Thursday, August 17th, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is having “Breakfast With…” Noah Truesdell, Organizer of Floatzilla. He’ll be in a kayak at Sunset Marina interviewing Noah live on Good Morning Quad Cities, with breakfast delivered by City Limits Saloon and Grill in Rock Island.

This “Breakfast With…” comes on the heels of our conversation with Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam at Hickory Garden Family Restuarant in Davenport and Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson at Country Style in East Moline.

