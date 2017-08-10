Iowa special session could include state funding formula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is trying to decide whether lawmakers will head back to Des Moines for a special session.

We had Breakfast With Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam Thursday, August 10, on Good Morning Quad Cities. He said Governor Reynolds could call a special session in early October to try to figure out how to balance the state budget, and if lawmakers go back to Des Moines, they could try to fix the state's education funding formula as well. See his response below:

"Hopefully, we can even talk about that this year if we're at the special session...Can we fix it this year?" Lykam said.

Two months ago though, Reynolds said she hoped to cover a state budget shortfall by pulling $50 million from the state’s economic emergency fund, avoiding the need to call lawmakers back in a special session to make spending cuts.

Davenport School leaders are currently fighting for a state formula that funds each student equally. They are illegally dipping into reserve funds to help pay for budget shortfalls.

