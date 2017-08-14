× Univ. of Iowa proposing annual 7 percent tuition increases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is proposing a 7 percent increase in tuition annually for five years.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports university President Bruce Harreld told a Board of Regents Tuition Task Force on Monday that the school was recommending the annual 7 percent increases. If approved, the increases would raise tuition from $7,486 for the upcoming year to $10,537 by the fall 2022 semester.

Harreld also proposed raising nonresident undergraduate tuition by just over 2 percent annually for the next five years.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa also have proposed tuition increase to meet rising costs at a time of falling state support.