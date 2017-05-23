East Moline Leaders Want The Quarter Redeveloped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- City leaders are looking to bring more people into the city.

Mayor Reggie Freeman was our guest during Good Morning Quad Cities' Breakfast With' Thursday, May 18. Freeman said city leaders would like contractors to build houses in The Quarter, along East Moline's riverfront, near John Deere Harvester Works.

Freeman said city leaders had tried to set up a tax increment financing or TIF District before, but the plans fell through.

"Since that hasn't happened, we're looking at again just trying to explore some residential housing in that area there," Freeman said Thursday.

City leaders are also excited about "The Bend," a hotel and apartment development being built on the riverfront near the border with Moline. Freeman says both developments could be done by next summer.

