East Moline Mayor Congratulates Silvis and Moline on New Economic Developments

EAST MOLINE- City leaders have a big challenge ahead, trying to bring in more economic development.

New Mayor Reggie Freeman was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities’ Breakfast With segment Thursday, May 18 at Smokey’s Country Diner on Illinois Route 92 in the city.

Freeman actually congratulated neighboring cities like Moline and Silvis for bringing in new developments, especially the new store fronts going up on Silvis' Avenue of the Cities. He says it's all about employees working hard to try to bring new businesses to their cities.

"I take my hats off to Silvis, and I take my hats off to Moline," Freeman said Thursday. "That's what I'm here for, to bring more of that to East Moline."

Local developers have broken ground on 'The Bend' project at the site of the old Case New Holland plant on the city's riverfront. The hotel could be open by June of next year. Freeman says the apartment portion of the project could be open next summer too.

