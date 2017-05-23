× We Need YOUR Questions on the New I-74 Bridge & the Channel Cat

MISSISSIPPI RIVER – We’re going to see a lot of changes this summer in the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, May 25th, on Good Morning Quad Cities’ ‘Breakfast With…’ Segment, we will broadcast live on the Channel Cat on the Mississippi River to talk about the construction timeline for the new I-74 Bridge and what’s new with the Channel Cat this season.

We will be interviewing Gena McCullough, Planning Director for the Bi-State Regional Commission about what you can expect to see this summer as crews get ready to build the new I-74 Bridge. We will also be interviewing Jennifer Garrity with MetroLINK about some of the exciting things taking place with the Channel Cat this summer.

This “Breakfast With…” comes on the heels of our “May of Mayors” on Good Morning Quad Cities. On May 4th, Jonathan Ketz interviewed new Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri. On May 11th, Angie Sharp interviewed new Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. On May 18th, Jonathan interviewed new East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman.

If you have a question for Gena or Jennifer, fill out the form below:

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here