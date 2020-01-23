COMING SOON: Dollar Tree moving into Rock Island’s old Country Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

24th Street, 23rd Avenue, Rock Island

Viewer Patricia Brinker wanted to know, "What is going in at the old Eagle’s location on 24th St in Rock Island ? Trinity/Unity Point had been using the parking lot as remote parking until recently."

After talking with Mayor Mike Thoms Tuesday, January 21, he says a Dollar Tree will be going in at the site. Dollar General and Family Dollar already have locations in the city. Dollar Tree does not though.

No word when they're expected to open. The site was an Eagle's Food Store before it became a Country Market.