COMING SOON: New Tennis-Themed Coffee Shop Coming to Moline

Ace, The Slice, The Tweener, Lucky Shot, Match Point.

These aren't just tennis terms. These are the names of drinks at a brand-new coffee shop coming to Moline called Kick Serve Coffee.

Crews are working on the building right now at the corner of 7th Street and 19th Avenue, filling an empty corner across from Shell, Walgreens, and The Salvation Army.

According to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Tom and Jackie Slininger are the owners of the coffee shop and were inspired by the tennis theme because they met while playing the sport. They hope to open their business by June 2020.

According to Kick Serve's website, the coffee shop will be open seven days a week and the menu includes specialty espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies, and energy drinks - as well as all the usual items like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate - all with the goal to "kick start" your day!