× Parking restrictions for declared snow emergencies

Winter is coming! Blizzard conditions are expected as snow is set to start coming down heavily at noon Friday. For more, read Meteorologist Eric Sorensen’s forecast.

To check the weather anytime, click here.

Blue Grass, Iowa — A winter weather emergency has been issued from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. This means there will be no parking allowed on city streets; this gives emergency vehicles and snow plows full access to the road. The city’s public safety building will be open to those in need.

Burlington, Iowa — The Burlington area is under a winter weather advisory. Once 2 inches of snow accumulate, parking is not allowed on emergency snow routes until the advisory is cancelled.

Coal Valley, Illinois — A snow and ice emergency is in effect starting Friday at 3 p.m. until Sunday at noon. During that time, drivers cannot leave their vehicles on any village streets, avenues, alleys, or village parking lots when there are two or more inches of snow on the ground.

Rock Falls, Illinois — A snow emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday, January 17 until Sunday. Parking restrictions will be in place during this time, using odd-even parking. This means, drivers should park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses on odd days of the week and even-numbered addresses on even days of the week. Click here for more information on snow routes in Rock Falls.

Click on the links below to download the free Storm Track 8 weather app: