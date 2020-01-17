Heavy snow coming Friday night, followed by slush and intense cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another "winter wallop!"

An intense area of low pressure will traverse the Midwest bringing blizzard conditions to Northwestern Iowa. Here in the eastern part of the state and for much of Northern and Western Illinois.

TIMING: Begins around noon in the Quad Cities. 9:00 a.m. for Southeastern Iowa. 3:00 p.m. for the Sauk Valley and Northwestern Illinois.

IMPACT: Snow comes down heavily after noon and through 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Temperatures will rise above freezing during the overnight so a changeover to rain is possible. That will really compact the snow on the ground. A brief inch of snow is possible on the tail end of the system.

If you can get home early Friday, you'll be better off than waiting into the evening. The worst driving will be Friday from 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 4:00 a.m.

DANGEROUS COLD: Temperatures will fall below zero by early Sunday morning with chills below -20. Dangerous cold continues through the day with another bitterly cold night Sunday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen