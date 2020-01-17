Check Closings and delays here!

‘Off the Air’ podcast: A local radio station’s trick to surviving a dwindling business

Posted 2:55 pm, January 17, 2020, by


Local, local, local.  That’s what WRMJ says has been the key to surviving as a traditional radio station in a world of advancing technologies.

Host Jonathan Ketz sits down with DJs John Hoscheidt and Jim Taylor and WQAD Digital Content Manager Katrina Lamansky to discuss the way of the internet taking over the need for local radio.

Hoscheidt and Taylor give their insight on what they’re doing to stay relevant and adapt to an ever-changing world.

